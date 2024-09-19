BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
LITHIUM ION BATTERIES 🔋💥 WHY THEY EXPLODE
Lithium ion batteries are all around us. In our homes, our cars, even on our person at nearly all times. And so when a cell phone, laptop, or car battery explodes it can rightfully be a cause for concern. However, there’s a lot that goes into the creation of any single lithium ion cell and even a small error at a given point in that process could lead to big problems during the battery’s life cycle. Greg Less, Michigan Engineering’s Battery User Facility’s Manager discusses not only why and how the lithium ion batteries that we all use so frequently might explode, but how researchers at the University of Michigan are trying to change the way batteries are made for a safer and more efficient future.


ABOUT THE PROFESSOR


Greg Less is the Senior Laboratory Manager at the UMEI Battery Fabrication and Characterization User Facility, responsible for the day-to-day operation of the laboratory. Greg received a doctorate in Chemistry from the University of Michigan. Prior to joining UMEI, he was a research scientist with battery companies T/J Technologies and A123 Systems.


Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D3GDdZkN6fg

