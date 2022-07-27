BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Dr. Paul Alexander Genetic COVID Vaccines May Damage Children's Innate Immunity
High Hopes
High Hopes
3302 followers
Follow
6
Share
Report
2157 views • July 27, 2022

Geert vanden Bossche


“The data was so profound that the UK decided to stop reporting at the end of March. … The infection rates in vaccinated persons, particularly after the second and third dose, were skyrocketing,” says Dr. Paul Alexander, an expert in evidence-based medicine, research methodology, and clinical epidemiology. He served in the Trump administration as a COVID policy advisor. The genetic vaccines for COVID-19 are ineffective against Omicron and newer variants, Dr. Alexander says. Furthermore, data increasingly suggests vaccinated and boosted individuals are more likely to be infected by COVID-19 than unvaccinated individuals. Why would that be the case? Dr. Alexander says he’s also becoming increasingly concerned about how the genetic COVID-19 vaccines not only have risks of myocarditis, pericarditis, and other documented side effects but may also damage the innate immunity that children have. In this episode, Dr. Alexander breaks down the concept of innate immunity, something different from the commonly heard term “natural immunity” that results from prior COVID-19 infection. Dr. Alexander argues our vaccination policies may actually be subverting this innate defense system that children have—against not just COVID-19 but other pathogens.


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1cp7x9-dr.-paul-alexander-genetic-covid-vaccines-may-damage-childrens-innate-immun.html


Keywords
healthchildrenimmunityadverse effectsvaccinevaccine injuriesuktrump administrationmedicineside effectsdeathsvaxjabshotclotsinoculationinjectioncovidnatural immunitymyocarditispericarditisdr paul alexanderunited kindomcovid policy advisor
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
CAR-T Cancer Treatment Draws Patients to China as Costs Rise in U.S.

CAR-T Cancer Treatment Draws Patients to China as Costs Rise in U.S.

Morgan S. Verity
Studies Cite Multiple Health Benefits Linked to Lettuce Consumption

Studies Cite Multiple Health Benefits Linked to Lettuce Consumption

Coco Somers
How a common pesticide sows the seeds of Parkinson&#8217;s disease

How a common pesticide sows the seeds of Parkinson’s disease

Ava Grace
Intermittent Fasting as a Strategy for Diabetes Management: A Review of Recent Research

Intermittent Fasting as a Strategy for Diabetes Management: A Review of Recent Research

Petra Stone
NYC Releases 170,000 Pages of Documents on 9/11 Air Toxicity Ahead of 25th Anniversary

NYC Releases 170,000 Pages of Documents on 9/11 Air Toxicity Ahead of 25th Anniversary

Iva Greene
Study Finds Exercise and Naps Both Aid Memory After Sleep Loss

Study Finds Exercise and Naps Both Aid Memory After Sleep Loss

Douglas Harrington
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy