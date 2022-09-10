Court ORDERS "Dr. Death" Fauci to Disclose His Emails With Big Tech

Senator Rand Paul: "The last time I had him in a hearing, we told him that through Freedom of Information, we discovered that 1,800 NIH scientists had taken $193 million in royalties. And his response was not that I'll look into it or now reveal it. His response was, 'By law, we don't have to tell you which companies gave us how many royalties and to which scientists.' So this is a guy that his modus operandi is to cover up and try to not allow any sunshine on any of his activities. That should be a tip-off as to his motives."

Source: https://rumble.com/v1j7a9p-dr.-paul-on-jesse-watters-fauci-ordered-to-disclose-emails-with-big-tech-se.html

