Two Suns in the Sunset by Pink Floyd

"Two Suns in the Sunset" is the closing track on Pink Floyd's 1983 concept album The Final Cut, and Roger Waters' final chronological contribution to the band, before leaving in 1985.

Since there was no promotional tour for The Final Cut, and this album was entirely ignored by Gilmour, Wright and Mason during the tours for A Momentary Lapse of Reason and The Division Bell, "Two Suns in the Sunset" was never performed live by Pink Floyd. However, Roger Waters, as a solo artist, premiered the song almost 35 years after its release in a concert from the Us + Them Tour, held on 17 October 2018 at Itaipava Arena Fonte Nova in Salvador, Bahia, Brazil. Waters also played it in 2022 on his 2022–23 show This Is Not a Drill.

Two Suns in the Sunset

Pink Floyd

Written by: Roger Waters

Album: The Final Cut

Released: 1983

In my rear view mirror

The sun is going down

Sinking behind bridges in the road

I think of all the good things

That we have left undone

And I suffer premonitions

Confirm suspicions

Of the holocaust to come

The rusty wire that holds the cork

That keeps the anger in

Gives way and suddenly

It's day again

The sun is in the east

Even though the day is done

Two suns in the sunset

Could be the human race is run?

Like the moment when the brakes lock

And you slide towards the big truck (oh no)

You stretch the frozen moments with your fear

And you'll never hear their voices (daddy, daddy!)

And you'll never see their faces

You have no recourse to the law anymore

As the windshield melts and my tears evaporate

Leaving only charcoal to defend

Finally I understand the feelings of the few

Ashes and diamonds

Foe and friend

We were all equal in the end