Two Suns in the Sunset by Pink Floyd

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"Two Suns in the Sunset" is the closing track on Pink Floyd's 1983 concept album The Final Cut, and Roger Waters' final chronological contribution to the band, before leaving in 1985.
Since there was no promotional tour for The Final Cut, and this album was entirely ignored by Gilmour, Wright and Mason during the tours for A Momentary Lapse of Reason and The Division Bell, "Two Suns in the Sunset" was never performed live by Pink Floyd. However, Roger Waters, as a solo artist, premiered the song almost 35 years after its release in a concert from the Us + Them Tour, held on 17 October 2018 at Itaipava Arena Fonte Nova in Salvador, Bahia, Brazil. Waters also played it in 2022 on his 2022–23 show This Is Not a Drill.
Two Suns in the Sunset
Pink Floyd
Written by: Roger Waters
Album: The Final Cut
Released: 1983
In my rear view mirror
The sun is going down
Sinking behind bridges in the road
I think of all the good things
That we have left undone
And I suffer premonitions
Confirm suspicions
Of the holocaust to come
The rusty wire that holds the cork
That keeps the anger in
Gives way and suddenly
It's day again
The sun is in the east
Even though the day is done
Two suns in the sunset
Could be the human race is run?
Like the moment when the brakes lock
And you slide towards the big truck (oh no)
You stretch the frozen moments with your fear
And you'll never hear their voices (daddy, daddy!)
And you'll never see their faces
You have no recourse to the law anymore
As the windshield melts and my tears evaporate
Leaving only charcoal to defend
Finally I understand the feelings of the few
Ashes and diamonds
Foe and friend
We were all equal in the end