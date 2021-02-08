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ANOTHER VIDEO THAT PROVES THE DEMS STOLE THE ELECTION #HereistheEvidence #EveryLegalVote
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60 views • February 08, 2021
There is so much evidence about the stolen election—the US knows it and the world knows it. . This is not about saving future elections, this is about flipping this election to our rightful president Donald J. Trump. If we don't there will be NO MORE LEGAL OR FAIR ELECTIONS. #DUMPIMPOSTERJOE, #ARRESTTHETRAITORS
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