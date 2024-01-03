Shocking TRUE Story: “I Lost Both Of My Legs Because Of A Tampon” (Health Warning) - Lauren Wasser





Jul 27, 2023 All The Diary Of A CEO Episodes

In this new episode Steven sits down with model, Toxic Shock Syndrome survivor and activist Lauren Wasser.





0:00 Intro

02:13 Early context

05:26 The day your life changed forever

11:49 Toxic shock syndrome caused by a tampon

20:22 The choice to amputate your leg

32:52 Your mother during all of this

37:29 The period after the operation, suicidal thoughts

50:35 Life after losing your legs

01:00:22 Therapy & acceptance

01:10:19 Making the decision to amputate the other leg

01:12:50 Losing your godfather

01:17:24 Why golden legs?

01:21:40 What causes TSS?

01:26:28 Campaigning to have laws changed

01:28:33 Alternatives

01:31:58 Forgiveness

01:34:53 Would you change anything now?

01:38:32 If your work was to be done, what would it look like?

01:43:06 The last guest's question





You can learn more about Toxic Shock Syndrome here: https://bit.ly/3O1Lu92

You can also learn more about the impact of TSS on the people who have lost loved ones due to the syndrome, here: https://bit.ly/43KouB4





Follow Lauren:

Instagram: https://bit.ly/3rOB3yk

Twitter: https://bit.ly/44DkrYF





