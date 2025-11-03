BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Israeli Major General Yifat Tomer-Yerushalmi, who was accused of leaking videos showing Israeli soldiers torturing & sexually assaulting Palestinian prisoners, was reported missing
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1331 followers
51 views • 1 day ago

More Update, further below:

Israeli Major General Yifat Tomer-Yerushalmi, who was accused of leaking videos showing Israeli soldiers torturing and sexually assaulting Palestinian prisoners, has reportedly gone missing.

Search operations are underway in the HaTsuk Beach area near Tel Aviv.

Israeli media now reports that a SUICIDE NOTE was found in her abandoned car, not at her home.

Update: 

Israeli media now report that Major General Yifat Tomer-Yerushalmi has been found alive.

According to Amit Segal of Channel 12, the missing officer has been located. Yediot Ahronot adds that she has made contact with her husband.

Earlier reports claimed she was missing and believed to have committed suicide after being accused of leaking footage showing Israeli soldiers torturing Palestinian prisoners.

Developing.

iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
