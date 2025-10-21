'No Kings' Protests: People Are NOT READY For This

The truth is, one who seeks to achieve freedom by petitioning those in power to give it to him has already failed, regardless of the response. To beg for the blessing of “authority” is to accept that the choice is the master’s alone to make, which means that the person is already, by definition, a slave.”



~ Larken Rose

The Idea of Protest, Petition, and Voting as an Answer to Tyranny Is Beyond Asinine!:

https://www.garydbarnett.com/the-idea-of-protest-petition-and-voting-as-an-answer-to-tyranny-is-beyond-asinine/

