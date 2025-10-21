'No Kings' Protests: People Are NOT READY For This

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The truth is, one who seeks to achieve freedom by petitioning those
in power to give it to him has already failed, regardless of the
response. To beg for the blessing of “authority” is to accept that the
choice is the master’s alone to make, which means that the person is
already, by definition, a slave.”
~ Larken Rose
The Idea of Protest, Petition, and Voting as an Answer to Tyranny Is Beyond Asinine!:
https://www.garydbarnett.com/the-idea-of-protest-petition-and-voting-as-an-answer-to-tyranny-is-beyond-asinine/
Mirrored - Everything Inside Me
