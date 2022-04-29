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VN Musk on Disinfo Board, Trump “I’m Back”, MTG Blasts Acosta, Teased to Suicide for Unvaxxed 4.29
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Elon Musk, Others Respond To Biden Administration’s Disinformation Board
https://conservativebrief.com/ministry-62400/
Biden asks Congress for $33 billion aid package to Ukraine
https://justthenews.com/government/congress/biden-asks-congress-33-billion-aid-package-ukraine?utm_source=justthenews.com&;utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators
'I'm back': Trump returns to social media on Truth Social
https://thepostmillennial.com/im-back-trump-returns-to-social-media-on-truth-social
Justin
Elon Musk: “Democratic Party Has Been Hijacked by Extremists”
https://summit.news/2022/04/29/elon-musk-democratic-party-has-been-hijacked-by-extremists/
WATCH: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Tells Jim Acosta to His Face, ‘You Know Why People Don’t Like You? Because You’re a Liar’
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/04/watch-rep-marjorie-taylor-greene-tells-jim-acosta-face-know-people-dont-like-liar/
First Shipment Of Russian Coal Paid In Yuan On Its Way To China
https://www.zerohedge.com/commodities/first-shipment-russian-coal-paid-yuan-its-way-china
Rapidfire
Lawsuit Alleges 15-Year-Old Boy Was Driven To SUICIDE By Bullies Saying He Was UNVACCINATED
https://summit.news/2022/04/29/lawsuit-alleges-15-year-old-boy-was-driven-to-suicide-by-bullies-saying-he-was-unvaccinated/
STUNNING: Joe Biden’s Top Tweet after 4 Hrs has only 1,199 Retweets …President Trump’s First Truth.com Post After 1 Hr has over 42,000 Retweets
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/04/stunning-joe-bidens-top-tweet-4-hrs-1199-retweets-president-trumps-first-truth-com-post-1-hr-42000-retweets/
Twitter's Earnings Report Shows Missed Revenue Projections, Overstated Users
https://timcast.com/news/twitters-earnings-report-shows-missed-revenue-projections-overstated-users/
Thieves on Motorcycle Rob 6 Women in 90 Minutes in the Bronx (VIDEO)
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/04/thieves-motorcycle-rob-6-women-90-minutes-bronx-video/
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Book of the Week
• Throw Them All Out: How Politicians and Their Friends Get Rich Off Insider Stock Tips, Land Deals, and Cronyism That Would Send the Rest of Us to Prison
https://amzn.to/3EP2zOu
Hypnotist Paul William on Ivory Hecker Show
• Have You Been Hypnotized by the News? Hypnotist Weighs In
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cgQJomYL3_8
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PROMOTION (Get now while supplies last!)
ALGAE OIL DHA: https://bit.ly/DHAOIL
+ The most powerful brain, heart, and overall health supplement known to man.
+ “More important than DNA itself”, says key researcher.
+ BUY NOW, Limited Supplies
Featured Content:
Ryan
Elon Musk, Others Respond To Biden Administration’s Disinformation Board
https://conservativebrief.com/ministry-62400/
Biden asks Congress for $33 billion aid package to Ukraine
https://justthenews.com/government/congress/biden-asks-congress-33-billion-aid-package-ukraine?utm_source=justthenews.com&;utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators
'I'm back': Trump returns to social media on Truth Social
https://thepostmillennial.com/im-back-trump-returns-to-social-media-on-truth-social
Justin
Elon Musk: “Democratic Party Has Been Hijacked by Extremists”
https://summit.news/2022/04/29/elon-musk-democratic-party-has-been-hijacked-by-extremists/
WATCH: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Tells Jim Acosta to His Face, ‘You Know Why People Don’t Like You? Because You’re a Liar’
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/04/watch-rep-marjorie-taylor-greene-tells-jim-acosta-face-know-people-dont-like-liar/
First Shipment Of Russian Coal Paid In Yuan On Its Way To China
https://www.zerohedge.com/commodities/first-shipment-russian-coal-paid-yuan-its-way-china
Rapidfire
Lawsuit Alleges 15-Year-Old Boy Was Driven To SUICIDE By Bullies Saying He Was UNVACCINATED
https://summit.news/2022/04/29/lawsuit-alleges-15-year-old-boy-was-driven-to-suicide-by-bullies-saying-he-was-unvaccinated/
STUNNING: Joe Biden’s Top Tweet after 4 Hrs has only 1,199 Retweets …President Trump’s First Truth.com Post After 1 Hr has over 42,000 Retweets
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/04/stunning-joe-bidens-top-tweet-4-hrs-1199-retweets-president-trumps-first-truth-com-post-1-hr-42000-retweets/
Twitter's Earnings Report Shows Missed Revenue Projections, Overstated Users
https://timcast.com/news/twitters-earnings-report-shows-missed-revenue-projections-overstated-users/
Thieves on Motorcycle Rob 6 Women in 90 Minutes in the Bronx (VIDEO)
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/04/thieves-motorcycle-rob-6-women-90-minutes-bronx-video/
Telegram Content
https://t.me/vigilantnews
Book of the Week
• Throw Them All Out: How Politicians and Their Friends Get Rich Off Insider Stock Tips, Land Deals, and Cronyism That Would Send the Rest of Us to Prison
https://amzn.to/3EP2zOu
Hypnotist Paul William on Ivory Hecker Show
• Have You Been Hypnotized by the News? Hypnotist Weighs In
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cgQJomYL3_8
Our Latest Interviews:
INTERVIEW: CLAY CLARK: Paul Revering For America!
https://rumble.com/v10wd3s-interview-clay-clark-paul-revering-for-america.html
Ryan’s Twitter https://twitter.com/ryan_vigilant
Justin’s Twitter https://twitter.com/JustnStillness
Official
OFFICIAL VIGILANT NEWS WEBSITE:
https://vigilant.news/
• Sign up for our newsletter, and get the news straight to your inbox:
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SUPPORT THIS CHANNEL:
+ Become a member for as little as 3$ per month • https://www.subscribestar.com/stillness-in-the-storm •
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BUSINESS OWNERS (Capital Funding) Email [email protected]) Subject Line: I need funding, What's Remelo?
- Buy a business (near zero cost to you)
- COVID Tax Credits (if you have w2 employees)
- Cash Advance
- Equipment Loans
- SBA Loans
- Real Estate Loans
+ GET CASH TO THRIVE!
Check out our BRAND NEW Store https://stillnessinthestore.com/
Use Promo CODE SAVE10 to save 10% off on all products.
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