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VN Musk on Disinfo Board, Trump “I’m Back”, MTG Blasts Acosta, Teased to Suicide for Unvaxxed 4.29
StillnessintheStorm
StillnessintheStorm
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Ryan

Elon Musk, Others Respond To Biden Administration’s Disinformation Board
https://conservativebrief.com/ministry-62400/

Biden asks Congress for $33 billion aid package to Ukraine
https://justthenews.com/government/congress/biden-asks-congress-33-billion-aid-package-ukraine?utm_source=justthenews.com&;utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

'I'm back': Trump returns to social media on Truth Social
https://thepostmillennial.com/im-back-trump-returns-to-social-media-on-truth-social

Justin

Elon Musk: “Democratic Party Has Been Hijacked by Extremists”
https://summit.news/2022/04/29/elon-musk-democratic-party-has-been-hijacked-by-extremists/

WATCH: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Tells Jim Acosta to His Face, ‘You Know Why People Don’t Like You? Because You’re a Liar’
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/04/watch-rep-marjorie-taylor-greene-tells-jim-acosta-face-know-people-dont-like-liar/

First Shipment Of Russian Coal Paid In Yuan On Its Way To China
https://www.zerohedge.com/commodities/first-shipment-russian-coal-paid-yuan-its-way-china

Rapidfire

Lawsuit Alleges 15-Year-Old Boy Was Driven To SUICIDE By Bullies Saying He Was UNVACCINATED
https://summit.news/2022/04/29/lawsuit-alleges-15-year-old-boy-was-driven-to-suicide-by-bullies-saying-he-was-unvaccinated/

STUNNING: Joe Biden’s Top Tweet after 4 Hrs has only 1,199 Retweets …President Trump’s First Truth.com Post After 1 Hr has over 42,000 Retweets
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/04/stunning-joe-bidens-top-tweet-4-hrs-1199-retweets-president-trumps-first-truth-com-post-1-hr-42000-retweets/

Twitter's Earnings Report Shows Missed Revenue Projections, Overstated Users
https://timcast.com/news/twitters-earnings-report-shows-missed-revenue-projections-overstated-users/

Thieves on Motorcycle Rob 6 Women in 90 Minutes in the Bronx (VIDEO)
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/04/thieves-motorcycle-rob-6-women-90-minutes-bronx-video/

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https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cgQJomYL3_8

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