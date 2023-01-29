ALERT!!!INSIDER MIKE+PAUL (EARTHS CORE STOPS+REVERSES-WORMWOODS COMING / METEOR EXPLODES TURKEY / READ👇

Brandon cory Nagley





January 28, 2023





Today is now 1/28/23. I am showing as always the signs in the heavens that Jesus christ (known as yeshua in Hebrew, and called by many different names) warned to be seen before his second coming.Those signs specifically from the (planet x/ nemesis/ nibiru/ Biblical wormwood of Revelation 8/ red dragon (being planet x of Revelation 12) what NASA calls the planet 9 system evidence. Todays video highlights: Since my video maker is being crappy I had to write some of my main notes on a picture in the opening video.... So first you'll all see notes... In this video you'll see new pictures caught by Mr on nasas stereo ahead camera looking at and around the sun as you'll see multiple large and small planet x system bodies that have been passing the sun within the last week... And extra celestial bodies here also. Youll see waters turned blood red in Indonesia from iron oxide dust falling from planet x as top insiders know soon the world is about to have a red dust event where skies and waters go red from wormwood/planet x. The twin sun brown dwarf star to earths sun... Youll see for first time ever in Islam's holy site mecca snow falling... And their government tried lying by calling it digitally altered lol. Yet you can clearly see people pointing phones to see something they haven't before there... As middle eastern governments work hard hiding anything to do with biblical events and hide Jesus Christ (yeshua) that he is the one and only messiah, yet truth sadly is hidden from the publics view... Youll see plagues of locusts hitting the middle east again. Just like during the 10 biblical plagues that occured in Egypt and GLOBALLY during the time of Moses is occurring again globally due to planet x coming into our solar system one final time.. Youll hear a clip from insider mike from around the world speaking to Paul Begley on Paul Begley youtube channel around a week or two ago. Insider mike says what he feels is coming this year either being a deep impact due to the millions of asteroids soon to come in waves as already are coming in from clusters from planet xs debri tail and from a separate body of the planet x system not including other objects here now with debri tails... And you'll hear footage from insider mike from around the world speaking to pastor Paul Thursday night in a longer video that I showed in a live stream on my Facebook page where I talk a little bit before I show some serous vital information insider mike spoke on about the earths core now stopping and suddenly reversing. What the public don't know about this and the media just strangely let it out some truth though mike will give you full truth. And if this is the case 100 percent it's related to planet x and would mean a magnetic pole reversal soon and crust issues meaning mass quakes and chaos soon. I'm not God and I don't set dates as Christians shouldn't do though personally I feel from what I track such as the asteroid debri I watch and watch these bodies specifically I watch 2 massive bodies not in the planet x system that invaded our solar system that's much more a concern to me then the planet x system due to their sizes are almost sun sizes and yes planet x will cause hell on earth as bible prophecy and christ the savior and prophets of the Bible made clear. Though we got alot happening now and fast and Jesus said you WILL NOT KNOW THE DAY OR HOUR as only got the creator knows. Though what Christians skip and ignore in our bibles is what Jesus finished saying. He said ( BUT YOU WILL KNOW WHEN IT'S NEAR, EVEN AT THE DOORS BY ALL SIGNS HE WARNED IN THE SUN, MOON AND STARS AND BY ALL SIGNS ON EARTH). And from what I'm watching and seeing I surely hope all watching this video come to christ as lord before late because in truth time is about up. The rapture and judgement is imminent. Is Jesus christ yoir lord?

Newcomers, Jesus Christ is the only way to God and heaven ( John 14;6) and the only way to escape the judgement coming( REVELATION 3:10/ REVELATION 12:5/ 1 THESSALONIANS 4/ 1 CORINTHIANS 15/ john 14:3- bible references.) Pray if you have not accepted Jesus (yeshua) as Lord read BELOW my video in my pinned comments section with the main notes.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2Mem22z_VZE



