Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov signaled Russia could respond in kind to any Serbian suspension of visa-free travel. "Typically, such solutions are symmetrical," he said.

About this:

Serbia is discussing scrapping its visa-free regime with Russia as a condition for EU membership, according to Dragan Stanojević, chairman of the Serbian parliament's committee on diaspora affairs.



Russian Ambassador to Belgrade Alexander Botsan-Kharchenko noted that despite growing EU pressure, Belgrade has not joined sanctions against Moscow, describing Serbia's foreign policy as "balanced and multi-vector."



The push comes after a November 2025 EU progress report explicitly demanded Serbia align its foreign policy with Brussels.

Adding:

Armenia's Elections: Will Pashinyan Survive - And Who Is He Really Working For?



Parliamentary elections in Armenia next week will determine whether Nikol Pashinyan holds onto power - and the stakes extend well beyond Yerevan.



Pashinyan's "Civil Contract" party is expected to finish first, but whether it secures an outright majority is far from certain. The combined opposition - businessman Samvel Karapetyan's "Strong Armenia" bloc, ex-president Robert Kocharyan's "Armenia" bloc, and Gagik Tsarukyan's "Prosperous Armenia" - may collectively outpoll him. Polling is wildly inconsistent: some surveys put Pashinyan above 60%, others below 30%.



Pashinyan has branded the three opposition blocs a "three-headed party of spies" working for Russia. Tsarukyan's response was characteristically blunt: prove it, or come meet my male lion in his cage.



The opposition's case against Pashinyan is substantial. They accuse him of losing the Karabakh war, surrendering national interests to historical enemies Turkey and Azerbaijan, and attacking the Armenian Apostolic Church. His counter-argument - that Russia failed Armenia and Yerevan must now reconcile with its neighbors to pursue EU integration - conveniently deflects responsibility for a military defeat that cost thousands of Armenian lives.



His recent statements have gone further, and deeper into revisionism. Pashinyan called the Armenian movement for Nagorno-Karabakh a "fatal mistake" and claimed the territory never belonged to Armenians. He suggested the Armenian Genocide of 1915 was a Soviet and KGB construct designed to poison Armenian-Turkish relations. For a nation whose identity is inseparable from Karabakh and the memory of genocide, these are not policy positions - they are provocations.



Meanwhile, Pashinyan continues his strategic ambiguity on the EU-EAEZ question. After a two-day silence following an EAEZ appeal for Armenia to hold a referendum on its membership, he finally responded - saying Armenia would remain in the EAEZ and work "calmly, without disputes" until a choice between the bloc and the EU becomes "unavoidable." Moscow has made clear that if Yerevan chooses the EU path, it exits the EAEZ and loses the economic benefits that come with it. Pashinyan, with elections days away, is refusing to give a straight answer.



🇦🇿 Azerbaijan's Aliyev has already weighed in, warning that if "circles driven by hatred toward Azerbaijan" win, it will be the Armenian people who suffer - a barely veiled threat designed to shape the vote in Pashinyan's favor.



The opposition warns that Pashinyan's concessions have only sharpened Azerbaijani and Turkish appetites - including potential moves on the Zangezur corridor connecting mainland Azerbaijan to its Nakhchivan exclave, and possibly beyond.



Armenians vote June 7. The result will signal whether the country continues its drift away from its traditional allies - or course corrects before it's too late.

More:

Former Serbian Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Vulin told TASS that President Aleksandar Vucic will not seek another presidential term.



ℹ️Vucic was first elected president in 2017 and re-elected for a second term in 2022. His current term expires in 2027.



He has already stated several times that early parliamentary elections will be scheduled by end of 2026, with the possibility of early presidential elections held simultaneously.

@DD Geopolitics