How they get people to die in war
biospiracy


Oct 14, 2023


Well, it looks like the chances of world war are ticking up by the way. Important reminder for those who feel inclined to take sides on this matter. I encourage you all to not be cannon fodder for the billionaires... but you'll have to make up your own mind.


Sources:

About Face: Veterans against war: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IL9924P0vv8&t=19s


Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/NTWiSjz2Y7U4/

