Two car explosions hit the Moscow area today.



The first struck a residential courtyard in Balashikha, a Moscow suburb, at 5:30 AM, when a BMW X3 exploded as the driver started moving. He was pulled from the burning vehicle alive but later died. Russian sources reportedly identified the victim as a 62-year-old Lieutenant General. The area is known as a residential hub for military personnel and their families. No official confirmation of his identity has been released.



A second explosion followed later in the day on the southwest side of Moscow, on Vvedensky Street in the Konkovo district. No casualties have been reported and no official information has been released.



Vanilla ISIS from Ukraine and it's Western Sponsors resorting to terrorism yet again.

Adding, update about this:

Update: the second explosion in Moscow's Konkovo district was a controlled detonation of a suspicious object found under a parked Zeekr vehicle, Russian media reports.



The Investigative Committee said specialists cordoned off the area, swept the device, and neutralised it. No casualties.