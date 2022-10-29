Spurious Climate Folklore

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The argument that no further greenhouse effect is possible because current CO2 concentration achieves very near 100% absorption has been refuted by alarmist junk science by claiming the effect of increased CO2 concentration is to increase a fictional 'radiative height'. We explain why this is rubbish.