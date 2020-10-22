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Biden’s PizzaGate: Delaware police freak out over Hunter Biden’s teen porn pics
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99 views • October 22, 2020
Oct 21, 2020
TruNews
Today on TruNews we discuss the text message former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani says shows Hunter Biden describing abuse against children to Joe Biden, the Democratic nominee for President. We also address the report that Hunter Biden’s laptops contain evidence of sexual torture of underage Chinese girls, which may have been part of a honey pot to blackmail the Vice President’s son to facilitate China’s takeover of America. Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart, Edward Szall.
Source: https://www.trunews.com/stream/biden-s-pizzagate-delaware-police-freak-out-over-hunter-biden-s-teen-porn-pics
Source: https://www.trunews.com/
TruNews
Today on TruNews we discuss the text message former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani says shows Hunter Biden describing abuse against children to Joe Biden, the Democratic nominee for President. We also address the report that Hunter Biden’s laptops contain evidence of sexual torture of underage Chinese girls, which may have been part of a honey pot to blackmail the Vice President’s son to facilitate China’s takeover of America. Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart, Edward Szall.
Source: https://www.trunews.com/stream/biden-s-pizzagate-delaware-police-freak-out-over-hunter-biden-s-teen-porn-pics
Source: https://www.trunews.com/
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