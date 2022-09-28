Create New Account
Scott McKay: Get Off the Sidelines and Get Into the Fight
Renegade Media
Published 2 months ago |

If you're not playing role in this fight right now, what are you waiting for? You're not going to get a written invitation!

To the men out there, what are doing to assure your family is safe and secure as we go through the rougher stages of this battle?

Are you simply hoping for somebody else to solve things? Are you simply going into your day as if nothing were wrong?

Or, are you daring to step up and play a serious role in making sure this country remains free?

Today, we speak with Scott McKay, the Patriot Streetfighter about what you can do, man or woman, to be part of the solution.

The world needs us all to step up and take a stand. When we do, we will win! If we don't.... let's not even think about that.

https://PatriotStreetFighter.com https://PatriotSwitch.com

https://www.renegademedianews.com

Note: Scott was not in his usual studio, so he was only able to call in to the show today. 

Keywords
trumpfreedompoliticsamericausacabalmagafraudelectionstake back americascott mckay

