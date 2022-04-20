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Dr. McCullough - "On a Clear and Convincing Basis, the Vaccines Are Causing Death!"
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243 views • April 20, 2022
Freiheits Freund.
Video taken from COVID VACCINE VICTIMS AND FAMILIES. - Dr. Peter McCullough Uses the Bradford Hill Tenants of Causality to Determine the Vaccine's Relationship to Death.
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/7JLNENU1Z2I2/
Video taken from COVID VACCINE VICTIMS AND FAMILIES. - Dr. Peter McCullough Uses the Bradford Hill Tenants of Causality to Determine the Vaccine's Relationship to Death.
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/7JLNENU1Z2I2/
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