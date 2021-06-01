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The Truth About Dylann Roof | Charleston Church Shooting
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90 views • June 01, 2021
Nine people are dead after a shooting that occurred on Wednesday at the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina. The congregation, established in 1816, is one of the oldest African American churches in the United States.
Gunman Dylann Roof told the worshipers, "I have to do it. You rape our women and you’re taking over our country and you have to go."
One woman was specifically spared as Roof said, “I'm not going to shoot you because I want you to tell everyone what happened.”
Authorities believe that Roof acted alone – but as we’ll soon discuss, no mass murderer truly acts alone.
Roof has now been charged with nine counts of murder and has reportedly confessed to carrying out the shootings. In discussions with investigators, he said: “I wanted to start a race war, but almost didn’t go through with it because everyone was so nice.”
On Saturday, Dylann Roof’s personal website “The Last Rhodesian” was discovered. The website featured additional photographs and a 2,500-word manifesto which explained his motivations.
What is the truth about Dylann Roof?
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.fdrurl.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Sources
http://abcnews.go.com/US/charleston-shooting-closer-alleged-gunman-dylann-roof/story?id=31865375
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-3131858/Charleston-killer-Dylann-Roof-grew-fractured-home-violent-father-beat-stepmother-hired-private-detective-follow-split-claims-court-papers.html
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-3132886/Woman-raised-accused-Charleston-shooter-Dylann-Roof-says-led-astray-Internet-evil.html
http://www.cbsnews.com/news/south-carolina-shooting-suspect-idd-as-dylann-storm-roof-21/
http://radaronline.com/celebrity-news/charleston-massacre-dylann-storm-roof-arrested-felony-drug-charges-cocaine-meth/
http://www.truthrevolt.org/news/dylann-roof-could-not-legally-carry-firearm
http://www.acestudy.org
http://pediatrics.aappublications.org/content/111/3/564.full.pdf+html
http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/16549308?
http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/11754674
Gunman Dylann Roof told the worshipers, "I have to do it. You rape our women and you’re taking over our country and you have to go."
One woman was specifically spared as Roof said, “I'm not going to shoot you because I want you to tell everyone what happened.”
Authorities believe that Roof acted alone – but as we’ll soon discuss, no mass murderer truly acts alone.
Roof has now been charged with nine counts of murder and has reportedly confessed to carrying out the shootings. In discussions with investigators, he said: “I wanted to start a race war, but almost didn’t go through with it because everyone was so nice.”
On Saturday, Dylann Roof’s personal website “The Last Rhodesian” was discovered. The website featured additional photographs and a 2,500-word manifesto which explained his motivations.
What is the truth about Dylann Roof?
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.fdrurl.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Sources
http://abcnews.go.com/US/charleston-shooting-closer-alleged-gunman-dylann-roof/story?id=31865375
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-3131858/Charleston-killer-Dylann-Roof-grew-fractured-home-violent-father-beat-stepmother-hired-private-detective-follow-split-claims-court-papers.html
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-3132886/Woman-raised-accused-Charleston-shooter-Dylann-Roof-says-led-astray-Internet-evil.html
http://www.cbsnews.com/news/south-carolina-shooting-suspect-idd-as-dylann-storm-roof-21/
http://radaronline.com/celebrity-news/charleston-massacre-dylann-storm-roof-arrested-felony-drug-charges-cocaine-meth/
http://www.truthrevolt.org/news/dylann-roof-could-not-legally-carry-firearm
http://www.acestudy.org
http://pediatrics.aappublications.org/content/111/3/564.full.pdf+html
http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/16549308?
http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/11754674
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