BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Race doesn't excist dog breed analogy debunked
Chandor
Chandor
186 followers
Follow
1
Share
Report
15 views • May 28, 2021
https://www.quora.com/Is-race-for-humans-the-same-as-the-concept-of-breed-that-we-have-for-other-animals?share=1

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Huxley_family#:~:text=Huxley's%20major%20biographies%20were%20the,Joseph%20Dalton%20Hooker%20OM%20GCSI.&text=Leonard%20and%20Julia%20had%20four,the%20writer%20Aldous%20Leonard%20Huxley

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/An_Essay_on_the_Inequality_of_the_Human_Races

https://archive.org/details/in.gov.ignca.5104/page/n48/mode/thumb

https://science.sciencemag.org/content/304/5674/1160

https://science.sciencemag.org/content/304/5674/1160/tab-pdf

https://www.nature.com/articles/ng.2007.13

https://julianhuxleyeugenics.blogspot.com/p/huxley-and-eugenics.html

https://evolution-outreach.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12052-019-0109-y

https://science.sciencemag.org/content/358/6365/eaan8433

https://science.sciencemag.org/content/326/5949/150

https://scholar.google.com/scholar_lookup?title=Revisiting+race+in+a+genomic+age&;pages=70-85&publication_year=2008&author=Bolnick%2CD

https://www.annualreviews.org/doi/10.1146/annurev-animal-031412-103659

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/25387014/

https://stacks.cdc.gov/view/cdc/40572

https://www.nature.com/articles/ng.3097

https://www.pnas.org/content/99/15/9930

https://academic.oup.com/genetics/article/179/2/1033/6064656

https://science.sciencemag.org/content/316/5821/112

https://science.sciencemag.org/content/351/6273/564

Much Love to all of you!
https://www.mindunveiled.com/This video is not an attack on biological variations in man or as we now call in the modern-day "Race", but it is an attempt to throw away old outdated paradigms that have no place in Biology, Science, nor in the Tartaria Community. We respect all nations, customs, and physical phenotypes, and we believe in preserving them, however, this ideology of "Race" has only been used in history for political means and has influenced power-hungry Aristocrats around the world.

We still continue to see Racial Division today with CNN, The Political Left, and Many corporations condemning "Whiteness" and promoting Socialist Marxist ideas.

Many have said, then why is there an Anti-White agenda coming from the Establishment? It's because they want to continue to use Race to keep us apart, whether it's using "Blacks" and Minorities for their own Marxist propaganda, or for attacking "Whites" for being "Supremacist". This is all doublespeak in order to create a dichotomy where both sides think they are in the right and nothing, in the end, gets solved.

There is actually a lot of scientific literature debunking the modern notion of race, however, it is usually presented from a Marxist or Socialist perspective in the incentive to reach equity. This video takes a different approach in that we come from a more spiritual angle and try to understand whether or not there is really any foundation to the notion of race, without any calls for Equity or Social Justice.

The idea of Race is a Materialistic Lower Reptillian form of thinking, It is based on Territory, Survival, and Hierarchy. The goal is to spread the understanding that the ancients were not worried about race, in fact, the word "Aryan" in Sanskrit refers to the "noble ones". The ancient caste system was not based on racial hierarchy but on one's honor and
Keywords
racismpoliticsblackracewhiteantifaworldblm5gusanazidogkkkdarwinfreemasonasianbreed
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Tariff-Related Layoffs Draw Scrutiny as Some Republican Voters Reassess Midterm Support

Tariff-Related Layoffs Draw Scrutiny as Some Republican Voters Reassess Midterm Support

Garrison Vance
Israel Criticizes Nobel Committee for Honoring Gaza Genocide Investigator

Israel Criticizes Nobel Committee for Honoring Gaza Genocide Investigator

Garrison Vance
Trump Says Russia Will Export Diesel, Lifts Sanctions

Trump Says Russia Will Export Diesel, Lifts Sanctions

Sterling Ashworth
Trump Calls for Ukraine to Elect New President, Citing Refusal of Peace Deals

Trump Calls for Ukraine to Elect New President, Citing Refusal of Peace Deals

Garrison Vance
Palestinian Authority Confirms Postponement of First Parliamentary Elections in 20 Years

Palestinian Authority Confirms Postponement of First Parliamentary Elections in 20 Years

Garrison Vance
Trump Just Begged Putin for a Diesel Bailout: The Energy Crisis Is Here and It&#8217;s Going to Get Worse

Trump Just Begged Putin for a Diesel Bailout: The Energy Crisis Is Here and It’s Going to Get Worse

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy