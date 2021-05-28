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Race doesn't excist dog breed analogy debunked
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15 views • May 28, 2021
https://www.quora.com/Is-race-for-humans-the-same-as-the-concept-of-breed-that-we-have-for-other-animals?share=1
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Huxley_family#:~:text=Huxley's%20major%20biographies%20were%20the,Joseph%20Dalton%20Hooker%20OM%20GCSI.&text=Leonard%20and%20Julia%20had%20four,the%20writer%20Aldous%20Leonard%20Huxley
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/An_Essay_on_the_Inequality_of_the_Human_Races
https://archive.org/details/in.gov.ignca.5104/page/n48/mode/thumb
https://science.sciencemag.org/content/304/5674/1160
https://science.sciencemag.org/content/304/5674/1160/tab-pdf
https://www.nature.com/articles/ng.2007.13
https://julianhuxleyeugenics.blogspot.com/p/huxley-and-eugenics.html
https://evolution-outreach.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12052-019-0109-y
https://science.sciencemag.org/content/358/6365/eaan8433
https://science.sciencemag.org/content/326/5949/150
https://scholar.google.com/scholar_lookup?title=Revisiting+race+in+a+genomic+age&;pages=70-85&publication_year=2008&author=Bolnick%2CD
https://www.annualreviews.org/doi/10.1146/annurev-animal-031412-103659
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/25387014/
https://stacks.cdc.gov/view/cdc/40572
https://www.nature.com/articles/ng.3097
https://www.pnas.org/content/99/15/9930
https://academic.oup.com/genetics/article/179/2/1033/6064656
https://science.sciencemag.org/content/316/5821/112
https://science.sciencemag.org/content/351/6273/564
Much Love to all of you!
https://www.mindunveiled.com/This video is not an attack on biological variations in man or as we now call in the modern-day "Race", but it is an attempt to throw away old outdated paradigms that have no place in Biology, Science, nor in the Tartaria Community. We respect all nations, customs, and physical phenotypes, and we believe in preserving them, however, this ideology of "Race" has only been used in history for political means and has influenced power-hungry Aristocrats around the world.
We still continue to see Racial Division today with CNN, The Political Left, and Many corporations condemning "Whiteness" and promoting Socialist Marxist ideas.
Many have said, then why is there an Anti-White agenda coming from the Establishment? It's because they want to continue to use Race to keep us apart, whether it's using "Blacks" and Minorities for their own Marxist propaganda, or for attacking "Whites" for being "Supremacist". This is all doublespeak in order to create a dichotomy where both sides think they are in the right and nothing, in the end, gets solved.
There is actually a lot of scientific literature debunking the modern notion of race, however, it is usually presented from a Marxist or Socialist perspective in the incentive to reach equity. This video takes a different approach in that we come from a more spiritual angle and try to understand whether or not there is really any foundation to the notion of race, without any calls for Equity or Social Justice.
The idea of Race is a Materialistic Lower Reptillian form of thinking, It is based on Territory, Survival, and Hierarchy. The goal is to spread the understanding that the ancients were not worried about race, in fact, the word "Aryan" in Sanskrit refers to the "noble ones". The ancient caste system was not based on racial hierarchy but on one's honor and
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Huxley_family#:~:text=Huxley's%20major%20biographies%20were%20the,Joseph%20Dalton%20Hooker%20OM%20GCSI.&text=Leonard%20and%20Julia%20had%20four,the%20writer%20Aldous%20Leonard%20Huxley
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/An_Essay_on_the_Inequality_of_the_Human_Races
https://archive.org/details/in.gov.ignca.5104/page/n48/mode/thumb
https://science.sciencemag.org/content/304/5674/1160
https://science.sciencemag.org/content/304/5674/1160/tab-pdf
https://www.nature.com/articles/ng.2007.13
https://julianhuxleyeugenics.blogspot.com/p/huxley-and-eugenics.html
https://evolution-outreach.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12052-019-0109-y
https://science.sciencemag.org/content/358/6365/eaan8433
https://science.sciencemag.org/content/326/5949/150
https://scholar.google.com/scholar_lookup?title=Revisiting+race+in+a+genomic+age&;pages=70-85&publication_year=2008&author=Bolnick%2CD
https://www.annualreviews.org/doi/10.1146/annurev-animal-031412-103659
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/25387014/
https://stacks.cdc.gov/view/cdc/40572
https://www.nature.com/articles/ng.3097
https://www.pnas.org/content/99/15/9930
https://academic.oup.com/genetics/article/179/2/1033/6064656
https://science.sciencemag.org/content/316/5821/112
https://science.sciencemag.org/content/351/6273/564
Much Love to all of you!
https://www.mindunveiled.com/This video is not an attack on biological variations in man or as we now call in the modern-day "Race", but it is an attempt to throw away old outdated paradigms that have no place in Biology, Science, nor in the Tartaria Community. We respect all nations, customs, and physical phenotypes, and we believe in preserving them, however, this ideology of "Race" has only been used in history for political means and has influenced power-hungry Aristocrats around the world.
We still continue to see Racial Division today with CNN, The Political Left, and Many corporations condemning "Whiteness" and promoting Socialist Marxist ideas.
Many have said, then why is there an Anti-White agenda coming from the Establishment? It's because they want to continue to use Race to keep us apart, whether it's using "Blacks" and Minorities for their own Marxist propaganda, or for attacking "Whites" for being "Supremacist". This is all doublespeak in order to create a dichotomy where both sides think they are in the right and nothing, in the end, gets solved.
There is actually a lot of scientific literature debunking the modern notion of race, however, it is usually presented from a Marxist or Socialist perspective in the incentive to reach equity. This video takes a different approach in that we come from a more spiritual angle and try to understand whether or not there is really any foundation to the notion of race, without any calls for Equity or Social Justice.
The idea of Race is a Materialistic Lower Reptillian form of thinking, It is based on Territory, Survival, and Hierarchy. The goal is to spread the understanding that the ancients were not worried about race, in fact, the word "Aryan" in Sanskrit refers to the "noble ones". The ancient caste system was not based on racial hierarchy but on one's honor and
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