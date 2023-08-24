Our Lord's Message to Luz de Maria for August 21, 2023

I look at my sweet Jesus with the majesty of His Divinity and he says to me:

My Beloved, How I rejoice in human creatures who decide to convert and do not decline in that decision in the face of the urgency to be firm, strong and determined to be blessed by Me!

My children in the process of conversion leave smelly pieces of flesh that they carry with them and without realizing it they continue to be spiritually blind and useless arrogant.

Humanity is saturated with these creatures and it is urgent that they have the strength to look at themselves as they are, with their personal defects and not look at those of others.

There are stops that so much repeat them are heavy stones, which together with the body as spores, lead them to suffer from false wisdom, from appearances that are transient and proper to "wolves in sheep's clothing"..

Look at the moment and how your feet rest on the ground:

Are you firm, do you feel it firm, children?

Will that firmness be perpetual?

Look at your brothers who find themselves tasting the bitterness of pain and the force of nature.

I call you to enter into the Path of Truth, but:

of humble Truth. . .

of the Truth that loves. . .

of the Truth that is given. . .

of the Truth that does not desire everything for itself. . .

of the Truth that knows the walk of the true son of Mine, whom I polish with chisel to sculpt him.

My children, without the softness of the Truth and without the discretion of the Truth, you only manage to impose yourself.

Will you be loved or rejected?

And what have I sent you to?

I have sent you to be fraternal and to be Commandment-keeping.

They confuse raising one's voice before their brothers with demonstrating strength, power, or wisdom.

That way they achieve the opposite effect and are rejected.

Most of My children suffer persecution from those who do not love Me and persecution gestated by themselves.

My children are not only persecuted, but they will be more so, since My Divine Love in the human creature makes the enemy of the soul vomit, which traps them by the base instincts and by the pride that is the teacher of fallen souls.

They have persecutors and do not know it:

Envy is a bad companion and a great persecutor of the same creature. . .

The ignorance of the proud is a great persecutor of himself. . .

Foolishness is a fierce pursuer of itself. . .

The incomprehension towards the brothers turns on the same creature and on its square meter.

Some spiritual detainers reverberate upon the same creature and expand to fellow human beings.

My Jesus shows me the human creature almost without walking so much that drags on itself and does not let itself fall on a whim, refusing to accept the Divine Requests to transform itself interiorly.

Transformation that must begin by looking at oneself and realizing that one is not as Our Lord expects of a good son.

Then he tells me: My Beloved

Humanity is going towards suffering strongly, evil prevails and My children despise good.

A human creature of undue thoughts is enough to cause harm to those around him

A single creature of good transforms the world and those it touches in its life

Tell them, My child, that the elements plague humanity in general and you must prepare by helping one another

Tell them that the heart of stone leads them to adapt to the evil oppressor of the soul, to be tougher and even in great danger of joining the Devil

Suffering is approaching quickly, so many countries will suffer, that one country will not be able to help others, will not give them the right moment

Europe, the cradle of great feats for humanity, will cease to be so in the face of what awaits it: the seizure of countries and the invasion that is imposed with force

There will be a time when the borders will not be for them to move from one country to another but will be to transfer the captives of war

My children will be shocked by what they will experience, by the evil that occurs outward to the human creature in critical moments of decision

brief silence

Beloved, I send My beloved Angel of Peace; not so that the human creature expects to be saved without personal merits, or thinks that it will change you in your thoughts and actions; because the change should have already taken place in you; but it comes to give My Word to those who thirst for Me; to those who wish to become the means of the Antichrist's dominion; with the angelic humility of one who; being prepared by My Mother, is My Mother's treasure for these moments

My Angel of Peace is an angel for being a faithful messenger of My Word, the one who knows perfectly, and is the one who has been designated by My House to teach you the Law of Love

youtube.com/watch?v=I1catH8uY84

