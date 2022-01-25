Dr. Paul Marik: “I had to Stand by Ideally, Watching These People DIE!”

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(Jan 24, 2022) Dr. Paul Marik continued his powerful public testimony to Senator Ron Johnson concerning the current state of the American hospital system, “Hospitals have become dangerous places for sick people. Patients must do whatever they can to avoid the hospital. When they are imprisoned in a hospital, they’re denied their rights. They are not allowed a patient advocate. Their family is denied access to the patient. They are prisoners in the system. They have no rights and they get the treatment dictated by the hospital. They are dangerous places for sick people. And that for me, as a physician practicing hospital medicine for forty years, saddens me to the core.”
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