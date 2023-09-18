Create New Account
Live A Purposeful Life by Clarifying, Obtaining, and Sustaining Your Dreams - Julia Gentry
Counter Culture Mom
Published Yesterday

“Whatever is the loudest gets your attention, and whatever gets your attention gets your life,” Julia Gentry wisely advises. She founded “Dream Factory and Co.,” and travels the country speaking, encouraging, and helping people bridge the gap between their dreams and reality. She is also the author of Dream - I Dare You: A Wake-Up Call to Greater Alignment in Your Faith, Family, Career, and Community. This world-changer dissects the reasons why people give up on pursuing their dreams and offers some great advice on how to align yourself with God’s calling on your life. “Your greatest sense of pain is your greatest sense of purpose,” she proclaims. 



TAKEAWAYS


Partner with your dream on a mindset, heart-set, and skill set level


Get tickets for Julia’s “Dare to Dream” annual conference that’s happening in Denver, CO, November 2-4 at www.TheJuliaGentry.com


Surface-level inspirational quotes won’t fix your life if you have a toxic and negative internal belief system


Your internal beliefs have a huge influence over your life - understand how to dream and connect them to God’s calling on your life



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Julia Gentry Video: https://bit.ly/3QLdy3h 

Kerusso T-Shirts (get 15% off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/3SbSJvN 

Dream - I Dare You Book: https://amzn.to/3RhizB9

Dare to Dream Conference: https://thejuliagentry.com/ 


🔗 CONNECT WITH JULIA GENTRY

Website: https://thejuliagentry.com/ 

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/juliacgentry 

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thejuliagentry/ 

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@thejuliagentry 

Podcast: https://bit.ly/45Oiau9


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Jase Medical: https://bit.ly/JaseCCM

Patriot Mobile: https://www.patriotmobile.com/ccmom/ 

Capstone Legacy: https://capstonelegacy.org/ 

Trail Life: https://blog.traillifeusa.com/lbbb-tina 


