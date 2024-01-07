Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Next Step Toastmasters Sunday Jan 14, 2024 Meeting Announcement
channel image
Mathematical Software
45 Subscribers
3 views
Published Yesterday

Short (2 min) announcement for the Sunday, Jan 14, 2024 2-4 PM meeting

of Next Step Toastmasters at the San Jose Public Library, Willow Glen Branch,

Community room.


https://nextsteptm.toastmastersclubs.org/


1157 Minnesota Avenue

San Jose, CA 95152

https://www.sjpl.org/locations/willow-glen/


The branch library is closed on Sunday, however the club meets in the

community room attached to the library. The door to the community room is on

the far left edge of the photo in the video. The community room is at the

back of the main library building.




Keywords
speechcommunicationtoastmasters

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket