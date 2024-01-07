Next Step Toastmasters Sunday Jan 14, 2024 Meeting Announcement

Short (2 min) announcement for the Sunday, Jan 14, 2024 2-4 PM meeting

of Next Step Toastmasters at the San Jose Public Library, Willow Glen Branch,

Community room.





https://nextsteptm.toastmastersclubs.org/





1157 Minnesota Avenue

San Jose, CA 95152

https://www.sjpl.org/locations/willow-glen/





The branch library is closed on Sunday, however the club meets in the

community room attached to the library. The door to the community room is on

the far left edge of the photo in the video. The community room is at the

back of the main library building.











