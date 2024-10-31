Tim Walz Exposed Video Series (Videos 1-5)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Tim Walz Exposed Video Series:
Predator Exposed - Why Did Tim Walz Leave Nebraska?
Tim Walz Returns to Nebraska and Tries to Avoid His Past
Tim Walz - Chinese Trained Globalist Lackey and Home-Grown Anti-American Communist Infiltrator
Tim Walz - Typical Nebraska Loser
Tim Walz Goes Hunting
https://realfreenews.substack.com/p/tim-walz-typical-nebraska-loser?r=1ekiak
#timwalz #timwalzexposed #timwalzpredator #vicepresident #harriswalz
#2024election #timwalzvvicepresident #runningmate #vicepresidenttimwalz
#minnesota #minnesotagovernor #traitor #timwalztraitor #predatorexposed
#tocatchapredator #Chinese #Trained #Globalist #Lackey #HomeGrown
#AntiAmerican #Communist #Infiltrator #nebraska #alliancenebraska
#valentinenebraska #westpointnebraska #2024election
#tytpicalnebraskaloser #votenebraska #nebraskavote #visitnebraska
#wedontdcoast #givingtuesday402 #idiot #loser #phony #terrible
#worstever #moron #cheap #trick #stupid #fraud #jokes #joke #scumbag
#whitetrash