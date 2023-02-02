Create New Account
The True Meaning of CHAZAQ ASAH | John Dyslin and Bob Griswold (1/19/23)
Nehemiah Project
Published 14 days ago

In this video John Dyslin, author of Nehemiah Strong, is interviewed by Bob Griswold, founder of Ready Made Resources, on his show The Ready Report. John shares the inspiration and meaning behind the catchphrase “Chazaq Asah” mentioned throughout Nehemiah Strong. The virtues of “being strong” and “doing exploits” may vary from person to person, but they all reflect the same vigorous warrior mindset!

Listen to the full interview: https://www.brighteon.com/8854fe57-0f13-4a12-97de-3749c5fe2e33 

John’s website: https://johndyslin.com/ 

The Ready Report: https://heroesnation.tv/the-ready-report 

