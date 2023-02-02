The True Meaning of CHAZAQ ASAH | John Dyslin and Bob Griswold (1/19/23)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this video John Dyslin, author of Nehemiah Strong, is
interviewed by Bob Griswold, founder of Ready Made Resources, on his show The
Ready Report. John shares the inspiration and meaning behind the catchphrase
“Chazaq Asah” mentioned throughout Nehemiah Strong. The virtues of “being
strong” and “doing exploits” may vary from person to person, but they all
reflect the same vigorous warrior mindset!
Listen to the full interview: https://www.brighteon.com/8854fe57-0f13-4a12-97de-3749c5fe2e33
John’s website: https://johndyslin.com/
The Ready Report: https://heroesnation.tv/the-ready-report