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Coalition Of American Counties Suing Joe Biden For His Big Disaster At The Border
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160 views • October 03, 2021
Julio Rosas from Townhall reports, Val Verde County, Texas announced on Tuesday they will be forming a coalition with other counties and cities along the U.S.-Mexico border to sue Joe Biden over his disastrous handling of the ongoing illegal immigration crisis.
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