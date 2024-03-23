Since the very morning, hundreds of people in Moscow have been going to hospitals to donate blood for those wounded at Crocus.

⚡️In the Bryansk region, one of the cars was stopped, which was passing through orientation - source 112.

The four people inside ran away. Two were detained.

Now law enforcement officers are working with them. It is premature to say that they are involved in the terrorist attack at Crocus.

They were detained just a few kilometers from the border with Ukraine.

2 terrorists detained

2 terrorists ran into the forest.

All young natives of Central Asia.

The car was moving at high speed through the Bryansk region towards the border with Ukraine. Law enforcement officers immediately opened fire on the wheels, immobilizing the car and detaining 2 terrorists

2 terrorists managed to escape into the forest But they will soon be taken down and sent to prison

Citizens of Tajikistan, Suspects

1) Nasridinov Makhmadrasul 37 years old

2) Ismonov Rivozhidin 51 years old

3) Safolzoda Shokhinjonn 21 years old

4) Nazarov Rustam 29 years old.

Yes. The pigs who carried out the terrorist attack in Moscow yesterday fled towards the Ukrainian border. Army units are also participating in search activities. Most likely, Ukrainian special forces were waiting for the terrorists on some section of the border. Then, they would be secretly handed over to the Americans. They would say that they caught terrorists somewhere in the Middle East or the like, and they were ISIS or someone else they came up with.

However, judging by information on the Internet, terrorists are not destined to leave Russian territory. We are waiting for official information.



