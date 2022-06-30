"Best Weapon Ever?" Probably Not.

We have all heard the "best ever" claims, but the reality is that there is no such thing as "the perfect weapon". A given weapon may satisfy many criterion for one person's needs, but may not be as well suited to the needs of the next person so I am generally dubious of such claims. Christians are being targeted by the left, by the government, the deep state, the bureaucracies and institutions and the globalists. As Christ's followers we will soon enough be persecuted like never before. Pray for and practice situational awareness as much as possible. Shop for storable food at the Brighteon Store: https://brighteonstore.com?rfsn=6424831 Be safe and God bless.