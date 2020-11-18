THIS Creature is Somehow an Authority of Public Health in Pennsylvania! WAKE UP PEOPLE

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I wonder if IT is related to the Chinese Trannie Theresa Tam, Canada's Chief Medical Officer :
https://mobile.twitter.com/BillTufts/status/1328155883365429251
Full original CBS Pittsburgh coverage: https://youtu.be/D6fFo0KS5uE
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/Ohdanr4hplKw/
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