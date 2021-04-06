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Google Despises Easter
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140 views • April 06, 2021
Over the Easter holiday weekend, Google made the decision to NOT do its characteristic trendy search bar on the day when Christians celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ. Not even a display of Easter eggs, baby chicks, or bunnys. Just a plain Google search bar sending a clear message. The technocrats will no longer collaborate with those they abhor. To these technocrats, humanity is a fallen species and a cancer upon planet Earth that must be mutated, sterilized, euthanized and enslaved.
https://www.banthis.tv/watch?id=606b65b289d1250139accd89
https://www.banthis.tv/watch?id=606b65b289d1250139accd89
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