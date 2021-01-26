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(LIAR? I THINK SO) KELLYANNE CONWAY ALLEGEDLY POSTS TOPLESS PHOTO OF DAUGTER CLAUDIA16, ON TWITTER.
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206 views • January 26, 2021
'You're going to f***ing jail, Mom': Former Trump aide's daughter Claudia, 16, accuses her mother Kellyanne Conway of posting a topless photo of her on Twitter

Former Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway allegedly posted a topless picture of her 16-year-old daughter Claudia on Twitter on Monday.

According to screen captures posted across social media, Kellyanne's official account is seen to have shared the nude image of her teen daughter using Twitter's newly launched Fleets feature, which deleted posts after 24 hours.

The Fleet has since been removed but the image has been shared widely online.

Twitter told Variety it is investigating the incident. Police in Alpine, New Jersey, where the Conway family lives, have not yet returned a DailyMail.com request for comment.

Claudia, meanwhile, took to TikTok Monday and posted a series of videos confirming the image was authentic.

While those videos have since been removed, she warned her mother in one: 'So, Kellyanne, you're going to f***ing jail.'

The teen, who has 1.6 million followers, also speculated that her mother may have accidentally posted the nude image, but said she believes she had been keeping the photo to 'use against her some day'.

The allegations come days after Claudia threatened to release 'hours and hours' of footage which she claims proves Kellyanne is an 'abusive' mother. Police also visited the Conway family home on January 20 in response to a 'juvenile matter', after the claims of abuse were made.
Claudia told her followers on Monday that the topless image of her was taken 'months ago', and said she believes her mother, 54, took a picture of it when she 'took [her] phone'.

'Anytime she's taken it, she takes it all the time,' Claudia, who turned 16 in October, said. 'She took a picture of that so that was on her phone and I guess she accidentally posted it or somebody hacked her, but nobody would ever have any photo like that ever.

'I'm shaking. I don't know what to do,' the visibly upset teen continued. 'Nobody would ever have that photo. Ever. It was on my phone. I don't think I've ever sent it to anyone.'

Claudia added: 'So, I'm assuming that my mom took a picture of it to use against me one day and then somebody hacked her or something because there's no physical, possible way that anybody would have that photo of me.'

The teenager found out about the alleged leaked photograph from comments on TikTok on Monday and initially said she didn't know if it was a joke.

'I don't know if this is a joke or not, but I'm like really scared,' Claudia, who appeared to have been crying, said in response to the comment.

'If this is a joke, please shut the f*** up. If it's not... bye.'

The 16-year-old then told her followers she's 'at a loss for words', and urged them, 'If you see it, report it.'

DailyMail.com has reached out to Kellyanne Conway for comment.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9188129/Kellyanne-Conway-accused-posting-topless-photo-daughter-Claudia-16-Twitter.html
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