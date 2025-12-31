Major Escalation in Ukraine War Anticipated Following Allegations of Drone Attack on Putin

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
BREAKING: Russia warns of escalation after accusing Ukraine of attacking Putin's home with drones. No proof provided. Infowar ramps up.
FEATURE INTERVIEW: DAVID WILEY: Political Advocate Against Russian State Aggression
Please support our channel by subscribing or donating to:
https://www.freedomreporters.com
or
https://www.maverickdonations.com
#ukraine, #russia, #drones,