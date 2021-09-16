© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
People Suffering Under Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi's Mandates, Wish Him a Happy Birthday
Follow
0
Share
Report
40 views • September 16, 2021
On September 15, 2021, the People of Honolulu who have lost their jobs, businesses and many freedoms due to the mayor's mandates, tried to ask him questions after his birthday dinner at Mediterraneo restaurant on King Street. Blangiardi's men requested that we leave the mayor alone, but it's the mayor that wont leave the people of Honolulu alone with his mandates that have destroyed our lives and caused division among the people of Honolulu. One of the men with Rick Blangiardi pushed Francesca. She called HPD and made a police report. We also reported Blangiardi was in no condition to drive, but his men put him behind the driver's wheel anyway. The mayor has mandated that restaurants have limits on how many people can be inside, but witnesses counted 23 people that went inside for his birthday party.
Oh yeah, happy birthday, Rick.
https://t.me/LibertyPressHawaii
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/LibertyPress
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/LibertyPress
#RickBlangiardi #Treason #Honolulu
Oh yeah, happy birthday, Rick.
https://t.me/LibertyPressHawaii
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/LibertyPress
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/LibertyPress
#RickBlangiardi #Treason #Honolulu
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.