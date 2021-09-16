People Suffering Under Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi's Mandates, Wish Him a Happy Birthday

On September 15, 2021, the People of Honolulu who have lost their jobs, businesses and many freedoms due to the mayor's mandates, tried to ask him questions after his birthday dinner at Mediterraneo restaurant on King Street. Blangiardi's men requested that we leave the mayor alone, but it's the mayor that wont leave the people of Honolulu alone with his mandates that have destroyed our lives and caused division among the people of Honolulu. One of the men with Rick Blangiardi pushed Francesca. She called HPD and made a police report. We also reported Blangiardi was in no condition to drive, but his men put him behind the driver's wheel anyway. The mayor has mandated that restaurants have limits on how many people can be inside, but witnesses counted 23 people that went inside for his birthday party.Oh yeah, happy birthday, Rick.https://t.me/LibertyPressHawaii#RickBlangiardi #Treason #Honolulu