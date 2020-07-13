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"A POWERFUL BREAKTHROUGH: The 6-Step Holistic Protocol for treating Lyme Disease"
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28 views • July 13, 2020
NOTE: The statements in this video have not been evaluated in the United States, by the FDA. The information within this video is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent disease.
When ‘I’ is replaced by “we” even ‘illness’ becomes ‘Wellness.'
– Scharf
“Creating a better world required teamwork, partnerships, and collaboration, as we need an entire army of companies to work together to build a better world within the next few decades. This means corporations must embrace the benefits of cooperating with one another.” – Simon Mainwaring
“Synergy – the bonus that is achieved when things work together harmoniously.” – Mark Twain
“Alone we can do so little. Together we can do so much.”. – Helen Keller
"Despair shows us the limit of our imagination. Imagination shared creates collaboration, and collaboration creates community, and community inspires social change.” – Terry Tempest Williams
Learn more and begin your journey back to wellness, by visiting our website: http://www.lymeplexplus.com
Visit www.lymeplexplus.com to learn more!
When ‘I’ is replaced by “we” even ‘illness’ becomes ‘Wellness.'
– Scharf
“Creating a better world required teamwork, partnerships, and collaboration, as we need an entire army of companies to work together to build a better world within the next few decades. This means corporations must embrace the benefits of cooperating with one another.” – Simon Mainwaring
“Synergy – the bonus that is achieved when things work together harmoniously.” – Mark Twain
“Alone we can do so little. Together we can do so much.”. – Helen Keller
"Despair shows us the limit of our imagination. Imagination shared creates collaboration, and collaboration creates community, and community inspires social change.” – Terry Tempest Williams
Learn more and begin your journey back to wellness, by visiting our website: http://www.lymeplexplus.com
Visit www.lymeplexplus.com to learn more!
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