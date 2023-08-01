metalleo San Francisco Walking Downtown every store is CLOSED on market st

metalleo San Francisco Walking Downtown every store is CLOSED on market stMETAL LEO @LeoMetalTravelerhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5UWIyGDnHmk





Market Street is a major artery in San Francisco, California. It had all kinds of shops, malls, bars, restaurants, and stores that are now closed, ￼It begins at The Embarcadero in front of the Ferry Building and runs southwest through downtown, passing the Civic Center and the Castro District, to the intersection with Portola Drive in the Twin Peaks





