Can You THINK Your Way to Health? featuring Dr. Lana Morrow

In this episode, Alec sits down with Lana Morrow, PhD to discuss THINK Interfaces– an incredible non-invasive, non-pharmacological system for remediation and health.

Interested in THINK? Please visit: https://www.thinkinterfaces.com/?ref=z6LB0xTA





The Way Forward podcast is sponsored by Organic Muscle. Organic Muscle is revolutionizing sports nutrition by exclusively utilizing non-GMO ingredients from USDA Organic farms.





Experience the fusion of organic purity and scientific excellence at https://organicmuscle.com, and unlock a 15% discount with code "Forward15" at checkout.





Dr. Lana Morrow, Ph.D. is an award winning functional medicine neuroscientist, Founder, CEO, and creator of THINK system, and is an expert in dopamine, executive functions, and neurotechnology. She has worked with students, diplomats, actors, European royalty, and Fortune 500 CEOs in Manhattan, Paris and Rome.





Engaging with students and professionals, Dr. Morrow improves their attention, mood, and academic and sports performance. She has been featured in the New York Times, Panorama, RAI 2 and various other media. Known for her innovative and caring approach, Dr. Morrow helps many achieve optimal potential with advanced approaches.





Dr. Morrow founded THINK Interfaces in order to create non-invasive, non-pharmacological methods for remediation of attentional and movement related disorders. She is passionate about helping her clients elevate their cognitive performance, longevity and memory. She is a Galileo2000 Award winner, and recognized as a pioneer in brain computer interfaces and neuroeconomy.





Dr. Morrow earned a doctoral degree in cognitive neuroscience from Sapienza University in Rome, Italy, was a visiting researcher at the Sorbonne in Paris, and completed her post-doctoral training at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City, performing EEG-based brain mapping techniques in dopamine research and at Columbia Presbyterian hospital. Her skills also include treatment of learning disabilities, attention deficit disorder and the differential diagnosis of complex brain disorders. As a neuroscientist, she conducts research collaborations with major universities in Europe and the United States.





For more on Dr. Lana Morrow, please visit: https://www.thinkinterfaces.com/?ref=z6LB0xTA





Visit our online marketplace for discounts on a variety of the best holistic health brands and products: https://thewayfwrd.com/store/





FIND YOUR PEOPLE! Join The Way Forward to connect with like minded men and women near you, businesses near you, and more! The best part? You pay whatever you want!: https://thewayfwrd.com/membership-sign-up/





Support The Way Forward and Alec's work: https://thewayfwrd.com/donate/





For all of our links, visit: https://www.flowcode.com/page/thewayforward



