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Are You Trapped In The Present
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5 views • March 29, 2020
The signs of the times indicate that the return of Jesus is not far away. Jesus is coming soon, but most of us have pushed that fact out of our minds. We don't want to prepare for the last days, because the end of the world seems fanciful to us, and we are too comfortable to think about such things. We are trapped in the present, and God's Judgement Day is little more than a fairy tale. Please, stop thinking like that. Consider eternity...heaven...and hell, and then start taking Jesus seriously...before it's too late.
TO CONTACT: My email address can be found on the 'Community' section of my channel.
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
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Category
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TO CONTACT: My email address can be found on the 'Community' section of my channel.
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
Dos aÒos de conflicto han llevado a Yemen al borde de la hambruna: ONU by NotimexTV Creative Commons Attribution licence (reuse allowed)
https://www.freepik.com/free-photo/po...
Come With Your Fire Spontaneous Worship Music - UPPERROOM by Spontaneous Worship Music Creative Commons Attribution licence (reuse allowed)
Torben_S¯ndergaard by The Last Reformation https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
Sodom and Gomorrah were destroyed by God In English Short Movie by Christ Our Messiah Creative Commons Attribution licence (reuse allowed)
https://www.freepik.com/free-photo/sa...
Rev._Franklin_Graham_(27007863832) by Matt Johnson from Omaha, Nebraska, United States https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
Pastor Rick Warren Crop by All About You God derivative work: UpstateNYer https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
Noah's Global Flood - Kids Bible Movie #kids by Law of Liberty Creative Commons Attribution licence (reuse allowed)
Muslim v Jason Burns debate at Hyde Park (Must see)by Jason Burns https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
Magic stick green screen. Incredible effect MUST WATCH by everyone. by
Rise of Zi Creative Commons Attribution licence (reuse allowed)
Keys to Living the Right Life | Jentezen Franklin by Jentezen Franklin Creative Commons Attribution licence (reuse allowed)
John MacArthur God and Government by BCDallasVideo Creative Commons Attribution licence (reuse allowed)
Jesus Second Coming With his Angels - Animated background by Facts Knowledge
HELL - Royalty Free Footage by DallasWade
Francis & Lisa Chan by Skip1.org
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
Fighting Ebola In The Streets, dead bodies everywhere, the craziness of Monrovia by Mike Bova Creative Commons Attribution licence (reuse allowed)
NFC Chip Implant Bitcoin Payment using Cortexpay by GENERAL BYTES Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Strongest Earthquakes On Camera by Jon Te Creative Commons Attribution licence (reuse allowed)
Christ by Danny Hahlbohm Creative Commons Attribution licence (reuse allowed)
Battle For the Soul by Danny Hahlbohm Creative Commons Attribution licence (reuse allowed)
Gospel Power Panel Discussion: Piper, Storms, Chan, Meyer, & N˙Òez by Desiring God FAIR USE
Category
Nonprofits & Activism
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