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PONEROLOGY EXPOSED: The Suppressed Science Proving Evil People Are Seizing Power w/ Dr. Tau Braun
Man in America
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I sit down with clinical psychologist Dr. Tau Braun to expose the psychology of evil, revealing how "soul collector" psychopaths deliberately seek power just to cause as much harm as they can. He breaks down political ponerology, how sociopaths climb into positions of control and build systems around them through blackmail, and shares a chilling firsthand encounter with Dr. Jack Kevorkian, whom he calls one of the most evil people he's ever met. Connect with Dr. Tau Braun: https://drtaubraun.com | X: @drtaubraun | Copperine: https://biochemstore.com (code: DrBraun) Go to https://nutronicslabs.com/SETH for 50% off with autoship + a FREE platinum bottle of IGF-1. Use code “SETH” for an extra 10% off. Use promo code SETH for 10% off Hydrate Complete at https://thedrardisshow.com/nature-wins-hydrate-complete-strawberry-lemonade-30-servings/ — Dr. Ardis's powerful electrolyte formula packed with 11 minerals, 11 vitamins, and 17 amino acids to fight chronic dehydration at the cellular level. To order the Freedom Cleanse Restore herbal kit and the stool sample test for parasites, go to https://sethcleanse.com Visit ourfathersherbs.com/MIA and use code MANINAMERICA10 for 10% off Andrew's organic herbal tinctures, teas, and formulas. Wavwatch website: https://wavwatch.com/seth use promo code SETH to save $$$ For high quality storable foods and seeds, visit http://heavensharvest.com and use promo code SETH to save 15% on your order. To learn more about investing in gold & silver, visit http://goldwithseth.com, or call 626-654-1906 Kimchi One from Brightcore – Improve your health, improve your life. 25% Off with code: MANINAMERICA at https://mybrightcore.com/maninamerica Or dial (888) 575-6488 for up to 50% OFF and Free Shipping – ONLY when you call! To learn more about Red Light Therapy, visit http://myredlight.com and use promo code SETH to save. Download Rumble Wallet now and enjoy the benefits of financial and personal freedom! https://rumblewallet.onelink.me/bJsX/maninamerica Call (866) 686-1359 or visit http://TNUSA.COM/MIA for your FREE discovery call with Tax Network USA. Don’t let the IRS be the first to act. Join the waitlist for the Ark Community at https://buildtheark.com/ Ready Score test: https://readyscore.com/ Follow my Substack: https://maninamerica.substack.com/

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