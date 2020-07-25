Classic hypocrisy and privileged behavior of BLM activists

Video evidence of daughter commiting assault, followed by racial hate speech (father says, "quit your white whining") and then straight up hatred from the mother. Finally, the father calls the cops because someone was standing there.

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Opinion by E.D. Mondainé

July 23, 2020 at 1:51 p.m. EDT



"Unfortunately, “spectacle” is now the best way to describe Portland’s protests. Vandalizing government buildings and hurling projectiles at law enforcement draw attention — but how do these actions stop police from killing black people? What are antifa and other leftist agitators achieving for the cause of black equality? The “Wall of Moms,” while perhaps well-intentioned, ends up redirecting attention away from the urgent issue of murdered black bodies. This might ease the consciences of white, affluent women who have previously been silent in the face of black oppression, but it’s fair to ask: Are they really furthering the cause of justice, or is this another example of white co-optation?"



~E.D. Mondainé is president of the Portland, Ore., branch of the NAACP.