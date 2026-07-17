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Fort Knox Gold Update. Larry Ballard on the 11.3 Election. B2T Show, Jul 16, 2026
Blessed To Teach
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Watch/discuss episode here: https://www.faithnfreedom.social/c/freedom-truth/fort-knox-gold-update-larry-ballard-on-the-11-3-election-b2t-show-jul-16-2026

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent give us an update on the Fort Knox gold and points toward a gold back dollar. Larry Ballard discusses what he believes will be a Republican Red Wave as Rick asks him about the 11.3 Election.


Sponsor: Detox with Dr. Tenpenny and Rick

https://blessed2teach.com/detox https://blessed2teach.com/agewell


Rick B2T opened tonight’s show with a strong news segment focused on election integrity and what he described as a growing Republican red wave heading into the 2026 midterms. He previewed President Trump’s upcoming address, which is expected to highlight Chinese interference in the 2020 election, the hacking of state voter databases, and the cover-up of more than 100,000 non-citizens on voter rolls by the FBI, CIA, and ODNI.


Rick also shared several major updates, including Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent confirming $1 trillion in gold at Fort Knox, new declassified documents expected to be released on Friday, and reports that the FCC may strip The View of its news program status. He connected current events to older Q drops, noting that references to “11.3” now appear to point toward the November 3, 2026 midterms rather than solely 2020.


The second half of the show featured an in-depth interview with Larry Ballard, author of Restoring the Republic. Larry laid out why he believes a strong Republican supermajority is coming and how Trump is building multiple layers of protection around election security reforms so that no single court ruling can stop them. He discussed the gutting of the Election Assistance Commission, new executive orders targeting non-citizen voting, and the strategic use of federal funding to enforce compliance from the states.


Larry also connected current events to Kim Clement’s prophecies about a “strange July” and a coming “hypnotic November,” suggesting we are moving into a season of major revelations. He warned about the long-term dangers of socialism and the globalist debt trap while highlighting Trump’s plan to grow out of debt through tariffs, energy production, and massive new investment in American manufacturing.


The show closed with turbo prayer and transitioned into the regular Thursday night WordNWorship time of praise and prayer.


Key Topics


Election Integrity & 2026 Midterms — Trump’s upcoming address on Chinese interference, non-citizen voting, and declassified documents expected Friday


Republican Red Wave — Larry Ballard’s outlook on a potential Republican supermajority and why he believes it is ordained


Election Security Reforms — Multi-layered strategy including executive orders, purging voter rolls, mail-in ballot restrictions, and tying federal funding to compliance


Prophetic Connections — Links to Kim Clement’s “strange July” and “hypnotic November” prophecies


Socialism & Globalist Agenda — Historical warnings and why Larry believes taxing the rich is often a trap orchestrated by global financial elites


Trump’s Economic & Foreign Policy Plan — Ending wars, increasing oil production, tariffs replacing income tax, and moving toward a commodity-backed currency


Bold Predictions — Realignment of political parties, possible suspension of midterms if major fraud is exposed, and the fall of communism in Russia, China, and Iran


Resources


Free Show Notes & Morning Summary: blessedteach.com


Detox Product (used daily by Rick and Dr. Sherri Tenpenny): blessedteach.com


Silver Consultation: Call Kirk Elliott at 720-605-3900


Larry Ballard’s Book: Restoring the Republic


Q&A Highlights


Q: What is Trump’s strategy to protect election reforms from being blocked by the courts? Larry explained that Trump is using a multi-layered approach — executive orders, changes at the Election Assistance Commission, prosecution warnings, and tying federal funding to election security compliance — so no single ruling can stop the reforms.

FaithNFreedom Made National News Again: https://www.faithnfreedom.social/c/announcements/we-made-national-news-press-coverage-july-8-2026


Recent B2T Teaching: Stacy Whited — Come to Me for Explicit Directions

https://www.faithnfreedom.social/c/faith-blogs-discussions/day-3-stacy-whited-come-to-me-for-explicit-directions


New Episodes:🔥 Today's Truth Drops Are Here — Watch Before They Disappear | July 14, 2026 https://www.faithnfreedom.social/c/announcements/faithnfreedom-tv-new-episodes-july-14-2026

Recent Rick’s Alone Time with God: Those of you who have been fooled by the evil one. Learn and turn away quickly. https://www.faithnfreedom.social/c/words-from-the-lord/learn-and-turn-away-quickly


#FortKnox #electionfraud #larryballard


B2T MinistriesCCLI Account: #5480954

Copyright License:21776606

Streaming Plus License: 21776613


Watch free 24/7 on every device: https://faithnfreedom.t

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