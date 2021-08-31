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TEASER - Peggy Hall - Stop The Mandate - San Diego Say No
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20 views • August 31, 2021
Aug 31, 2021
Enjoy this 5-minute teaser for the rally in San Diego, Saturday, Aug 28, 2021 at The Village. My wonderful friend and owner of this restaurant, Alondra, hosted hundreds of LIFE-minded healthy Americans who came for encouragement and education on their God-given rights which are guaranteed by our Constitution, and how to stand up for them.
Many thanks to our freedom fighter & filmmaker friend Rich Van Every for allowing us to share this video. Part 1 and 2 of my full rally speech can be viewed at PeggyHall.tv under Exclusive and also on Rich's YouTube channel.
You can connect with Rich at his YouTube channel:
Rock Forever Entertainment.
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNkIC5mH9uRPF5SVKepCxYw
Enjoy this 5-minute teaser for the rally in San Diego, Saturday, Aug 28, 2021 at The Village. My wonderful friend and owner of this restaurant, Alondra, hosted hundreds of LIFE-minded healthy Americans who came for encouragement and education on their God-given rights which are guaranteed by our Constitution, and how to stand up for them.
Many thanks to our freedom fighter & filmmaker friend Rich Van Every for allowing us to share this video. Part 1 and 2 of my full rally speech can be viewed at PeggyHall.tv under Exclusive and also on Rich's YouTube channel.
You can connect with Rich at his YouTube channel:
Rock Forever Entertainment.
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNkIC5mH9uRPF5SVKepCxYw
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