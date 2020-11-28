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Riots Provoked and Encouraged by Democrats + Media- When do we call them Evil?
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27 views • November 28, 2020
The Democrats and main stream media, CNN, MSNBC are actively encouraging riots until it affected their polls negatively. With Trump on the upswing, suddenly they found a more sane voice and are calling out the violence. The lot of them Have no morals or responsibility for our nation, they are unpatriotic and possessed only with regaining power. The time to call them evil is today.
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Keywords
cnnpoliticsevilmainstream mediamsmmsnbcprovocationkamala harrisus politicsminneapolislori lightfootracial divisionevil politiciansjenny durkanted wheelerminneapolis riotsgeorge floyd riotsminneapolis protestsmostly peaceful protestsdemocratic politicsevil main stream mediaongoing protestprovoking riotsencouraging riotsunpatriotic
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