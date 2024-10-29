© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
During the funeral of Shoval Ben Nathan, an Israeli soldier who massacred women and children in Gaza, and was later killed in Lebanon on October 23rd, his brother, Uriah, mouthed the truth. “We thought we would massacre everyone and expel them from the country,” Uriah admitted.
