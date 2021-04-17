Islam Taking Over America

In July of 2019, after Tony presented "Lights Out: When Islam Rules America" (watch it here: https://www.bitchute.com/video/mYh8hN2e6lj4) for the first time in front of a LIVE audience at a political event in California, he was asked to be interviewed later that day on a local radio station. Here's the video of the LIVE, two-hour radio interview which contains a LOT of commentary and bonus content

**** FYI: There is no sound in the first 20-seconds of the video because the radio show had not started yet. Also, during the commercial breaks the audio is muted as well. ****

Also mentioned in this interview is a presentation called, "The Muslim Brotherhood: Origin, Identity, and Agenda" which you can watch here: https://www.bitchute.com/video/u5XdQnw2EnoC

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