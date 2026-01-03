A few hours before the American attack, Venezuelan President Maduro met with Xi Jinping's special envoy.

It's unclear whether the Chinese delegation managed to leave Caracas before the start of the American strike.

At the moment, this is the last video of Nicolas Maduro in public on the eve of the American raid.

Adding:

❗️China is deeply shocked and strongly condemns the US strikes on Venezuela and actions against its president - Chinese Foreign Ministry

Adding:

Lavrov discussed the situation around Venezuela with the Belarusian foreign minister. They stressed the need to immediately release Maduro and restore him to his position as head of state, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

Adding:

The Russian Foreign Ministry expresses concern regarding the possible kidnapping of Maduro and demands clarification of this situation.

"Such actions, if they actually took place, represent an unacceptable infringement on the sovereignty of an independent state, respect for which is a key principle of international law," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

A UN Security Council meeting on Venezuela will take place on Monday at 18:00 Moscow time, according to Dmitry Polyanskiy.

Adding:

Maduro was captured by the "Delta" forces, an elite special operations unit of the US Army, according to CBS News.

Adding:

Aleksandar Vulin commented on US regime operation in Venezuela, saying Washington is repeating what the NATO bloc did to Yugoslavia in 1999.

Speaking to TASS, the former Serbian defense minister said the US-led aggression against Yugoslavia “tried to kill Serbia, but instead killed international law,” and that the same method is now being applied to Venezuela.

According to Vulin, bombing a UN member state and abducting its president serves as a warning to countries without nuclear weapons: either arm themselves enough to become too costly to attack, or abandon independent policy altogether.

He added that Russia must persist in building a new global security order, otherwise a Western-led “coalition of fear” will emerge, made up of states afraid of suffering the fate of Yugoslavia or Venezuela and willing to obey unconditionally, even if that means war with Russia or China.

Vulin concluded that Serbia must end security compromises, maintain military neutrality, restore conscription, and arm itself to the limit of its economic capacity, stressing that weapons are most expensive when they are missing at the moment of need.