SNAFU-Report 2023-01-24 (episode 8) - Pence & Obama & C-DOC wars, World is a vampire, Vaxxidents
Mad As Hell: SNAFU Report
Published Yesterday |


World is a vampire, Vaxxidents, Inflation, Soros, Hamlin, Pence & Obama & C-DOC wars have begun

https://open.substack.com/pub/badlands/p/the-world-is-a-vampire-final-draft   

https://t.me/NotGonnaTakeIt/6260   

https://t.me/NotGonnaTakeIt/6251   

https://t.me/NotGonnaTakeIt/6232  

https://madashel.substack.com/p/georgia-runoff-and-runaway-selections   

https://www.cnbc.com/2023/01/24/classified-documents-found-at-mike-pence-home.html  

http://Qalerts.app   

https://truthsocial.com/@JuliansRum/posts/109745739294978909  

https://t.me/mahangtia/24759  

https://www.justice.gov/usao-sdny/pr/former-special-agent-charge-new-york-fbi-counterintelligence-division-charged-violating 

https://national-conservative.com/infamous-hit-and-run-thug-is-murdered-after-receiving-wrist-slap  

https://nypost.com/2023/01/22/george-soros-spent-40m-getting-lefty-district-attorneys-officials-elected-all-over-the-country  

https://twitter.com/trackinflation/status/1617503906262814723 
 

https://www.cryptopolitan.com/binance-swift-faces-hindrances-from-feb-1/  

https://www.binance.com/en/support/faq/swift-bank-transfer-channel-suspended-for-selected-countries-updated-as-of-2023-01-04-b230db1283e54c529b206d0a48e6e358  

https://beincrypto.com/binance-users-cant-transfer-below-100k-via-swift-from-feb-1/  
 

 https://youtu.be/IWyJ0hIAb1U?t=46  
 

 https://www.smh.com.au/national/fatal-heart-attacks-have-surged-in-australia-here-s-why-20230117-p5cd22.html  
 

https://www.mja.com.au/journal/2023/218/1/associations-between-covid-19-and-hospitalisation-respiratory-and-non 
 

https://www.theepochtimes.com/mkt_app/worries-over-pilots-health-public-safety-soar-after-feds-change-heart-test-limit_5004258.html 
 

https://www.faa.gov/about/office_org/headquarters_offices/avs/offices/aam/ame/guide/app_process/exam_tech/item36/amd/arrhythmias 

https://twitter.com/theslyshow/status/1617404698012811264  
 

https://twitter.com/MyPickle22/status/1617231520887967744   

https://twitter.com/theslyshow/status/1617376894974066688 

https://rumble.com/v26yl60-damar-hamlin-makes-surprise-appearance-but-wont-show-his-face-why-his-last-.html 

----------------------------------------The Official Nation in Distress SNAFU report

Situation Normal All F'd Up


Reports several times a week on daily and URGENT news that you need to know. Waking up the normies one at a time.


Email:

[email protected]

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/snafureport

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/yyW26DHHL1rG/

https://rumble.com/c/c-2277540

https://odysee.com/@SnafuReport:d


Telegram:

https://t.me/NotGonnaTakeIt

https://t.me/mahangtia

Keywords
obamasorospenceclassified documentsinflationvaxxidentshamlin

