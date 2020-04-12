The Frequency DNA – Activation Sequence

We live during the time of The Great Change - an unprecedented and extraordinary time Of Frequency It is likely that there will come times during the 21st century in which we are faced with the forces of chaos and decline. How we respond to such times will dictate our future and the future of our species. The Guidance below is offered as fuel for your inspiration. Contemplate the keys below and let them permeate your life, so that when times of greater intensity appear, you will enter the storm prepared and with a spirit of deep trust and love.There is strength in numbers – draw your true allies close to you Our collective evolution is approaching a finite fork. One branch leads to the future and one leads to the past. The DNA that does not adapt to the new evolutionary impulses will gradually leave the world. Thus old DNA is being purified and wiped from the global gene pool, leading to an inevitable worldwide population decline in the future. The chances are that this old energy will not go quietly. The new mutating DNA on the other hand, must build itself new structures on the material plane – and a new worldview will therefore emerge – in science, technology, economics and government. But this will all take time. What is of primary importance now is to recognise and bind yourself to those forces which are allowing themselves to be transformed.