The Wizard Brew is a survival food powder mix I've been developing for few years which tastes delicious, fills me with energy and is ready instantly by adding water.
9x Coconut Flour
9x Oat Flour
9x Pea Protein
3x Cacao Powder
1x Acacia Powder
1x Psyllium Husk Powder
1x Inulin Powder
1x Sunflower Lecithin
1x Beet Root Powder
1x Pumpkin Spice Mix
1x Stevia
