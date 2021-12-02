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LIBERALS DEFEND KILLING BABIES FOR MONEY
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82 views • December 02, 2021
This video will offend baby killers. The Supreme Court will rule in a landmark abortion case that could save millions of lives. Blood thirsty Liberals are upset at the thought of Babies being born.
Video Clips
1:35 War room plays clip of Justice Sotomayor
https://rumble.com/vq39qk-stench-of-the-legacy-of-roe-.v.-wade.html
Video Clips
1:35 War room plays clip of Justice Sotomayor
https://rumble.com/vq39qk-stench-of-the-legacy-of-roe-.v.-wade.html
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