The Living Holy Lamb of God-CHARLES LAWSON BIBLE SERMON-APRIL 16 2025

God Told Moses That Passover Would Start in the Beginning Month of Their Calendar. Passover, Indeed, Was the Beginning of All Feast Days. Following the Theme of the Lamb Throughout the Bible Reveals: Abel's Lamb of Propitiation; Abraham's of Substitution; Passover Lambs of Protection; Sin Offering Lamb for Absolution; Suffering Lamb of Expiation; the Lamb of God Removing Sin; and! the Lamb of Personal Salvation and Redemption.